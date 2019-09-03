Jumbo–Visma DS Engels: Putting time into rivals more important for Roglic

VIDEO - Jumbo–Visma DS Addy Engels: Putting time into rivals more important than the red for Primoz Roglic
See moreSee less
Cycling
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycling history698 views • 6 hours ago
Wiggins: Cavendish 'covering bases' between Olympics and Tour118 views • 6 hours ago
Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'971 views • Yesterday at 10:59
Jumbo–Visma DS Engels: Putting time into rivals more important for Roglic12 views • Just now
Shaving legs and packing suitcases – a pro cyclist’s rest day1 view • Just now
The Breakaway - Stage reaction and a look ahead to daunting Andorra climbs1,651 views • 31/08/2019 at 21:50
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain682 views • 31/08/2019 at 17:57
La Vuelta profile stage 10245 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead1,837 views • 31/08/2019 at 18:58
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycling history
Euro Papers: Barca players, Mbappe left fuming by Neymar debacle
Wiggins: Cavendish 'covering bases' between Olympics and Tour
Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'
Real Madrid’s ‘unfinished revolution’ could end in tears – Euro Papers
‘The King is Dead’ - The history of chess