VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019 - Fabio Jakobsen pips Sam Bennett in photo finish

‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish
Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck Quick-Step won Stage 4 of La Vuelta, beating Sam Bennett in a photo finish.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

