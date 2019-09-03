Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019 - Nairo Quintana: I can still win

Nairo Quintana: I can still win La Vuelta
14 views | 02:35
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Nairo Quintana insists he can still win La Vuelta despite leaking over three minutes to race leader Primoz Roglic on the Stage 10 time trial.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos