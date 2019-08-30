Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019 news - Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb

Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb
71 views | 07:15
Stage highlights

Just now

Stage 7 of La Vuelta delivered in spades, with Alejandro Valverde defying his age to battle on final climb.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Stage highlights


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos