VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019 - Primoz Roglic: ‘You can never have too much of a gap’

1 hour agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) took control at La Vuelta after a storming time trial victory on Stage 10 moved him into red.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

