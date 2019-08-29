Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta 2019 video - Jesus Herrada dedicates win to brother Jose

Jesus Herrada dedicates win to brother Jose
Jesus Herrada dedicated his victory on Stage 6 at La Vuelta to brother and Cofidis teammate Jose Herrada, who came so close to winning a day earlier.

