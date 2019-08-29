Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta 2019 video - Jesus Herrada wins Stage 6

‘Family honour is restored!’ – Herrada wins Stage 6
189 views | 02:12
Eurosport

43 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

Dylan Teuns moved into the red jersey at La Vuelta after finishing second on Stage 6, allowing Jesus Herrada to take the victory.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos