Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019: What do riders like about cycling?

The BIG question: What do riders like about cycling?
9 views | 02:44
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

We asked the big question to a selection of cyclists at La Vuelta...

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos