Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019 - What You Missed: Stage 6

What You Missed: Stage 6
102 views | 01:27
What You Missed

1 hour agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

Relive some of the best action from Stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

What You Missed


View moreMore videos of What You Missed
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos