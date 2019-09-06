Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - 'A stage win would be a bigger achievement' - Knox on plans

'A stage win would be a bigger achievement' - Knox on plans for rest of race
4 views | 01:10
Eurosport

56 minutes agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

James Knox speaks about his plans for the rest of La Vuelta a Espana.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos