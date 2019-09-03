Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycli

Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycling history
91 views | 01:40
Brad’s Hall of Fame

Just now

In the latest instalment of Brad's Hall of Fame, Bradley Wiggins picks the top five climbers who he looked up to as a pro cyclist.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Brad’s Hall of Fame


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos