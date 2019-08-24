Wiggins: Kittel 'a loss to the sport' after early retirement

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Brad Wiggins: Marcel Kittel 'a loss to the sport' after early retirement
See moreSee less
Cycling
Wiggins: Kittel 'a loss to the sport' after early retirement1 view • Just now
Wiggins tips Roglic for Vuelta glory, but names dark horses too52 views • Just now
'Time for Tao to take his chance... Hugh Carthy exciting to watch' - Brits at La Vuelta8 views • Just now
'Oh no!' - Stage 9 winner Valter goes wrong way in dramatic finish1,436 views • 49 minutes ago
Ineos co-leader Geoghegan Hart: I feel in a good place for La Vuelta193 views • 2 hours ago
Tao Geoghegan Hart: Wide open field is 'great' for the Vuelta46 views • 2 hours ago
'I was scared!' - Valter wins Stage 9 despite taking wrong turn23 views • 42 minutes ago
La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Stage 1 profile402 views • 10 hours ago
Jasper De Buyst snatches Stage 4 victory in sprint3 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins tips Roglic for Vuelta glory, but names dark horses too
'Time for Tao to take his chance... Hugh Carthy exciting to watch' - Brits at La Vuelta
'Oh no!' - Stage 9 winner Valter goes wrong way in dramatic finish
Ineos co-leader Geoghegan Hart: I feel in a good place for La Vuelta
Tao Geoghegan Hart: Wide open field is 'great' for the Vuelta
Euro Papers: Alexis Sanchez will leave United 'on Monday'