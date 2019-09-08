Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Chaves gutted to have lost Mezgec but wants to keep fighting

Chaves gutted to have lost Mezgec but wants to keep fighting
2 views | 01:39
Eurosport

51 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Esteban Chaves talks about his plans to fight on and the blow of having lost Luka Mezgec.

Cycling


