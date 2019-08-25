VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Crazy speeds and time-trial drama - on-board footage from Stage 1
See moreSee less
On board TDF recap
Just now
On board TDF recap
Crazy speeds and time-trial drama - on-board footage from Stage 149 views • Just now
Trentin jubilation - best of on-board cameras on Stage 17270 views • 25/07/2019 at 12:33
From agony to joy – the best of on-board cameras281 views • 23/07/2019 at 12:25
On board with the Tour de France peloton in Stage 9123 views • 15/07/2019 at 13:19
On-board footage shows just how quickly Ineos reacted to Geraint Thomas crash5,617 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:05
On-board at the TDF: Emotional scenes at the finish as Tour reaches France85 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Onboard: Inside the peloton in the huge crash which brought down Thomas2,363 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Onboard: Inside the crash which sent Jakob Fuglsang to hospital2,508 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
‘Yes, yes, yes!’ - Jumbo-Visma team car euphoric with Stage 2 success387 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Astana triumph on dramatic Vuelta TTT as Jumbo-Visma crash
'Oh no! This is a disaster!' - Favourites Jumbo-Visma wiped out in time trial crash
#TheBreakaway: Wiggins - why I had to shut my pro team down
Watch Astana clinch victory in Vuelta opening TTT
Deceuninck-QuickStep riders almost hit a car during Vuelta team time trial
'There was water on the road all of a sudden!' - Bennett