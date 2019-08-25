Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Crazy speeds and time-trial drama - on-board footage from Stage 1

Crazy speeds and time-trial drama - on-board footage from Stage 1
49 views | 12:29
On board TDF recap

Just now

Check out this stunning collection of on-board footage from Stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

On board TDF recap


View moreMore videos of On board TDF recap
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos