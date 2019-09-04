25 views | 00:28

Spanish police were lent an unexpected hand in a drug raid in the province of Barcelona after a helicopter camera filming the Vuelta a Espana cycling race alerted officers to two rooftop marijuana plantations. Watch the rooftop to the right with vegetation on top of it.



