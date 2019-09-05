Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - 'I do everything for that!' - Philippe Gilbert on World Championships

'I do everything for that!' - Philippe Gilbert on World Championships
1 view | 00:41
The Breakaway

Just now

Philippe Gilbert talks about the World Championships while appearing on The Breakaway.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

The Breakaway


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos