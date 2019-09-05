Cycling > Vuelta a España

'I'm always trying to look forward!' - Gilbert not dwelling on Tour snub
Philippe Gilbert stressed after his victory on Stage 12 at La Vuelta that he isn't dwelling on his snub at the Tour de France.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
