Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - James Knox weighing up pushing for stage victory

Knox weighing up pushing for stage victory
7 views | 01:47
Eurosport

52 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Watch La Vuelta a Espana live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos