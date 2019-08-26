Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins

Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins
La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith analyse the sprint finish which saw Sam Bennett claim Stage 3 in Alicante.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

