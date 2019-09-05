Stage 12 Highlights - Gilbert wins in Bilbao

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Stage 12 Highlights - Philippe Gilbert wins in Bilbao
The Breakaway - Philippe Gilbert all in for the World Championships53 views • 43 minutes ago
'It's been won by quite a rider!' - Gilbert takes Stage 12 victory101 views • 38 minutes ago
'Tomorrow for sure!' - Roglic predicting attack soon53 views • 48 minutes ago
Stage 12 Highlights - Gilbert wins in Bilbao31 views • Just now
'I'm always trying to look forward!' - Gilbert not dwelling on Tour snub26 views • 53 minutes ago
'I do everything for that!' - Philippe Gilbert on World Championships1 view • Just now
'What looked like the impossible!' – Iturria takes biggest win480 views • Yesterday at 18:08
Wiggins: 'Froome can win another Tour de France'324 views • Yesterday at 16:20
#AskMattAnything - Why aren't Team Ineos dominating 2019, and what's your go-to choice of underwear?143 views • 24 hours ago
