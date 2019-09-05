Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Stage 12 Highlights - Philippe Gilbert wins in Bilbao

Stage 12 Highlights - Gilbert wins in Bilbao
31 views | 06:46
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated Just now

If you missed Stage 12 of La Vuelta a Espana catch up with our highlights!

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos