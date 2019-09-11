Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019, Stage 17 - Highlights of stage that blew La Vuelta wide open

Highlights of stage that blew La Vuelta wide open
1,559 views | 05:24
Stage highlights

51 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Highlights of a remarkable day at La Vuelta that saw a breakaway take over five minutes out of the peloton in the crosswinds and put big pressure on the general classification.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Stage highlights


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos