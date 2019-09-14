Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 Stage 20 highlights: Tadej Pogacar claims podium place, Primoz Roglic wins

Stage 20 highlights: Brilliant move delivers podium for Pogacar, Roglic seals GC win
1,014 views | 07:40
La Vuelta a Espana 2019 highlights - Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 20 as Primoz Roglic sets up glorious coronation in Madrid on Sunday.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
