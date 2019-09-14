Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Tadej Pogacar: I barely realise how big this is

Pogacar: I barely realise how big this is
La Vuelta a Espana 2019 highlights - Tadej Pogacar spoke to Eurosport after his remarkable win on Stage 20 of La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

