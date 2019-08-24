Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - 'There was water on the road all of a sudden!' - George Bennett

'There was water on the road all of a sudden!' - Bennett
George Bennett reflects on the crazy incident that saw four Jumbo-Visma riders crash during Stage 1 of La Vuelta. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

