La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Bradley Wiggins applauds new cycling generation

‘What a few years we’ve got ahead’ - Bradley Wiggins applauds new cycling generation
8 views | 00:57
Just now

Bradley Wiggins is VERY excited about the young talent coming through in men’s cycling after Tadej Pogacar won Stage 20 at La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

