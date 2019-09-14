‘What a few years we’ve got ahead’ - Bradley Wiggins applauds new cycling generation

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Bradley Wiggins applauds new cycling generation
See moreSee less
Cycling
Watch the finish: Wonderkid Pogacar storms to third stage win of La Vuelta129 views • Just now
Were Movistar right to attack after Roglic crash?8,691 views • 22 hours ago
The Breakaway: In defence of Movistar1,856 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Fury as stricken Roglic attacked by Movistar, Cavagna triumphs1,432 views • 22 hours ago
Van Der Poel sprints to victory on Stage 8 to seal GC triumph at Tour of Britain83 views • Just now
‘Time to celebrate!’ - Cavagna chalks up maiden Grand Tour win451 views • 24 hours ago
‘What a few years we’ve got ahead’ - Bradley Wiggins applauds new cycling generation8 views • Just now
‘He has elevated cycling’ - Wiggins on Brailsford237 views • Yesterday at 17:14
'It's not a classy thing to do in my eyes' - Doull unimpressed with Movistar1,257 views • 22 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch the finish: Wonderkid Pogacar storms to third stage win of La Vuelta
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy
Were Movistar right to attack after Roglic crash?
The Breakaway: In defence of Movistar
Highlights: Fury as stricken Roglic attacked by Movistar, Cavagna triumphs
Van Der Poel sprints to victory on Stage 8 to seal GC triumph at Tour of Britain