La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Fabio Jakobsen: My team delivered me perfectly for sprint win
See moreSee less
Cycling
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win1,110 views • 4 hours ago
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid785 views • 39 minutes ago
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights125 views • 46 minutes ago
Knox: I just burst into tears, I'd given everything74 views • 44 minutes ago
'A great feeling' - Roglic basks in Vuelta victory in Madrid75 views • 35 minutes ago
Jakobsen: My team delivered me perfectly for sprint win5 views • 32 minutes ago
'He's an absolute gentleman of the sport' - Wiggins lauds Roglic761 views • 5 hours ago
Jakobsen wins thrilling sprint finish in Madrid to end Vuelta303 views • 1 hour ago
'Yes' - Ezquerra proposes during final Stage of Vuelta2,850 views • 3 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights
Knox: I just burst into tears, I'd given everything
'A great feeling' - Roglic basks in Vuelta victory in Madrid
'He's an absolute gentleman of the sport' - Wiggins lauds Roglic