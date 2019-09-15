Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Fabio Jakobsen: My team delivered me perfectly for sprint win

Jakobsen: My team delivered me perfectly for sprint win
Fabio Jakobsen reflects on his sprint victory in the final stage of La Vuelta 2019 in Madrid.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

