La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Fabio Jakobsen wins thrilling sprint finish in Madrid

Jakobsen wins thrilling sprint finish in Madrid to end Vuelta
13 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Fabio Jakobsen wins a thrilling sprint finish in Madrid to end the 2019 Vuelta with Primoz Roglic now the holder of his first Grand Tour title.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

