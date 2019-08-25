Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - 'I tried to attack and we were lucky' - Nico Roche

'I tried to attack and we were lucky' - Roche
Eurosport

Nico Roche says he thinks he got 'lucky' as he ended Stage 2 wearing the red jersey at La Vuelta 2019.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Cycling


