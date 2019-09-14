Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video – Inside Bora: ‘We’re all exhausted!’

Dive into the Bora–Hansgrohe camp ahead of Stage 20 at La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
