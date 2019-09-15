Cycling > Vuelta a España

James Knox: I just burst into tears, I'd given everything

Knox: I just burst into tears, I'd given everything
James Knox joins Orla, Bradley and Brian to discuss an emotional and incredible Vuelta for him after the final stage in Madrid.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
