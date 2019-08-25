Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - 'Look at the damage being inflicted!' - Riders wilt on daunting clim

'Look at the damage being inflicted!' - Riders wilt on daunting climb
181 views | 00:38
Eurosport

Just now

The final climb on Stage 2 of La Veutla a Espana 2019 proved too much for a bunch of riders in the peloton.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos