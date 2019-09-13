Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - Remi Cavagna chalks up maiden Grand Tour win

‘Time to celebrate!’ - Cavagna chalks up maiden Grand Tour win
Remi Cavagna capped a memorable Stage 19 at La Vuelta by holding off a fast-finishing pack to claim a fine solo triumph.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

