The Breakaway: In defence of Movistar

84 views | 03:59

Bradley Wiggins doubled down on his defence of Movistar, saying their plan was always to attack from that point in the race and questioned Roglic's tactics.



Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.



Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.