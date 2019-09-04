Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - The Breakaway: Primoz Roglic says family crucial to title bid

The Breakaway: Primoz Roglic says family crucial to Vuelta bid
The Breakaway

Primoz Roglic joined us in the studio on The Breakaway after holding onto the red jersey on Stage 11 at La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

The Breakaway


