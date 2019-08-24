'Time for Tao to take his chance... Hugh Carthy exciting to watch' - Brits at La Vuelta

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 video - 'Time for Tao to take his chance... Hugh Carthy exciting to watch' -
See moreSee less
Cycling
Wiggins: Kittel 'a loss to the sport' after early retirementview • Just now
Wiggins tips Roglic for Vuelta glory, but names dark horses too52 views • Just now
'Time for Tao to take his chance... Hugh Carthy exciting to watch' - Brits at La Vuelta8 views • Just now
'Oh no!' - Stage 9 winner Valter goes wrong way in dramatic finish1,436 views • 48 minutes ago
Ineos co-leader Geoghegan Hart: I feel in a good place for La Vuelta193 views • 2 hours ago
Tao Geoghegan Hart: Wide open field is 'great' for the Vuelta46 views • 2 hours ago
'I was scared!' - Valter wins Stage 9 despite taking wrong turn23 views • 41 minutes ago
La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Stage 1 profile402 views • 10 hours ago
Jasper De Buyst snatches Stage 4 victory in sprint3 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins: Kittel 'a loss to the sport' after early retirement
Wiggins tips Roglic for Vuelta glory, but names dark horses too
'Oh no!' - Stage 9 winner Valter goes wrong way in dramatic finish
Ineos co-leader Geoghegan Hart: I feel in a good place for La Vuelta
Tao Geoghegan Hart: Wide open field is 'great' for the Vuelta
Euro Papers: Alexis Sanchez will leave United 'on Monday'