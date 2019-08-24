Watch Astana clinch victory in Vuelta opening TTT

Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Watch Astana clinch victory in opening team time trial


Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez leads home the winning Astana team in Torreviejo to secure the first red jersey of the 2019 Vuelta. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
