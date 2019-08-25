Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Wiggins: Jumbo-Visma must put crash behind them

Wiggins: Jumbo-Visma must put crash behind them
Eurosport

Bradley Wiggins says teams who suffered drama and crashes on Stage 1 of La Vuelta, such as Jumbo-Visma, must quickly recover if they are to succeed.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

