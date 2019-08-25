Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Wiggins: Nairo Quintana has set his stall out to win La Vuelta

Wiggins: Quintana has set his stall out to win La Vuelta
2019-08-25

La Vuelta a Espana - Bradley Wiggins delivered his verdict on the GC shake-up on Stage 2 of the Vuelta, saying Nairo Quintana was a real contender now.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

