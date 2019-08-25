Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana - 'He's gone!' - See the stunning Nairo Quintana attack which won Stage 2

view | 00:59
Eurosport

Just now

La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Nairo Quintana attacked with under 3km to go to claim Stage 2 in stunning fashion.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Cycling


