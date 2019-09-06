'Is Slovenia cycling's new super-power?' Watch the finish of Stage 13

VIDEO - La Vuelta a Espana - Watch Pogacar win Stage 13 as Roglic takes time out of his rivals
See moreSee less
Cycling
Flecha recons Los Machucos - Eurosport pundit rides the brutal Spanish climb211 views • 2 hours ago
The Breakaway - Philippe Gilbert all in for the World Championships313 views • 24 hours ago
'It's been won by quite a rider!' - Gilbert takes Stage 12 victory442 views • 23 hours ago
'Is Slovenia cycling's new super-power?' Watch the finish of Stage 13126 views • Just now
'Tomorrow for sure!' - Roglic predicting attack soon335 views • 24 hours ago
Stage 12 Highlights - Gilbert wins in Bilbao418 views • 22 hours ago
'I'm always trying to look forward!' - Gilbert not dwelling on Tour snub72 views • 24 hours ago
'I do everything for that!' - Philippe Gilbert on World Championships62 views • 22 hours ago
'A stage win would be a bigger achievement' - Knox on plans for rest of race13 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Flecha recons Los Machucos - Eurosport pundit rides the brutal Spanish climb
Euro Papers: Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona next summer – for free
Australia claim Olympic spot with Lithuania win
The Breakaway - Philippe Gilbert all in for the World Championships
First shots of Caster Semenya after signing for Johannesburg football club
'It's been won by quite a rider!' - Gilbert takes Stage 12 victory