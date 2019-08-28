Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta cycling news - Watch the dramatic Stage 5 finish as Madrazo claims shock win

Watch the dramatic Stage 5 finish as Madrazo claims shock win
348 views | 04:12
Eurosport

Just now

The conclusion to Stage 5 of La Vuelta saw plenty of drama as Madrazo took a shock win, Lopez claimed the overall lead, and Valverde put down a marker.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Cycling


