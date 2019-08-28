VIDEO - La Vuelta cycling news - Watch the dramatic Stage 5 finish as Madrazo claims shock win
See moreSee less
Cycling
‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish2,133 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double560 views • 19 hours ago
Watch the dramatic Stage 5 finish as Madrazo claims shock win348 views • Just now
James Knox on Stage 5 finish - 'It's a new road so we can't even Google streetview it!'157 views • 4 hours ago
Bol - People thought we were stupid for being in the break, but the stupid guys won the stage1 view • Just now
Ineos' Portal talks to Eurosport about Stage 5 tactics and the team's race strategy54 views • 3 hours ago
Esteban Chaves coy over Mitchelton-Scott's race plan for the Vuelta mountains27 views • 3 hours ago
Hugh Carthy talks summit finishes and EF's race tactics24 views • 4 hours ago
Roglic - Losing Kruijswijk is a big loss to our team68 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
PSG plot their Neymar replacements - Euro Papers
‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double
James Knox on Stage 5 finish - 'It's a new road so we can't even Google streetview it!'
Bol - People thought we were stupid for being in the break, but the stupid guys won the stage
Ineos' Portal talks to Eurosport about Stage 5 tactics and the team's race strategy