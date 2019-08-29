La Vuelta cycling video - Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon
See moreSee less
Recons Antonio Flecha
16 hours agoUpdated 5 minutes ago
Recons Antonio Flecha
Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon57 views • 5 minutes ago
Flecha recons the new and daunting climb at the end of Stage 5 of La Vuelta57 views • 28/08/2019 at 16:53
‘Like crossing a desert’ – Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran251 views • 26/07/2019 at 13:14
Juan Antonio Flecha and Ion Gottlich recon Stage 15226 views • 21/07/2019 at 19:35
Flecha recons the final climb of the 2019 Giro d'Italia286 views • 01/06/2019 at 14:22
San Martino Castrozza recon with Eurosport's top-secret agent, Juan Antonio Flecha154 views • 31/05/2019 at 14:00
Flecha Recon - Your guide to L'Aquila185 views • 17/05/2019 at 20:30
Stage 8 recon with Juan Antonio Flecha193 views • 18/05/2019 at 13:09
Juan Antonio Flecha takes on Stage 1781 views • 12/09/2018 at 22:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
LIVE: Europa League draw as Arsenal, Man Utd and Wolves learn fate
Ben Affleck, Mick Jagger… Ed Miliband - Cycling’s uncanny lookalikes!
'Not yet!' - Ronaldo jokes about Messi dinner
WATCH - Eric Cantona's incredible speech at the Champions League draw
‘Family honour is restored!’ – Herrada wins Stage 6
Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal