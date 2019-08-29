Cycling > Vuelta a España

La Vuelta cycling video - Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon

Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon
Juan Antonio Flecha tackles the big finish climb that awaits the riders in Stage 7 of the 2019 Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
