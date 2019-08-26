'Nobody can beat him!' - Watch the finish as Sam Bennett sprints to Stage 3 triumph

La Vuelta Espana 2019 video - Sam Bennett wins Stage 3 in bunch sprint
See moreSee less
Cycling
'Nobody can beat him!' - Watch the finish as Sam Bennett sprints to Stage 3 triumph60 views • Just now
Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins24 views • Just now
Wiggins: Quintana poised for surprise Vuelta win148 views • 4 hours ago
Wiggins: Froome rightful and deserved Vuelta 2011 champion86 views • 4 hours ago
'Bennett just didn't have it in his legs' - Wiggins79 views • 1 hour ago
Remarkable scenes on brutal Stage 2 - on-board footage357 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights: Early GC shake-up as Quintana attacks, Roche takes red and Ineos flop3,678 views • 19 hours ago
#TheBreakaway: 'Only a few ever experience this' - Nico Roche497 views • 22 hours ago
Wiggins: Quintana has set his stall out to win La Vuelta422 views • 22 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins
Wiggins: Quintana poised for surprise Vuelta win
Wiggins: Froome rightful and deserved Vuelta 2011 champion
United to flog flop to Italy for £22m loss - Euro Papers
'Bennett just didn't have it in his legs' - Wiggins
Remarkable scenes on brutal Stage 2 - on-board footage