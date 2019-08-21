Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta profile stage 19

La Vuelta profile stage 19
view | 00:20
Stage Profiles

24 hours agoUpdated Just now

La Vuelta profile stage 19

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Stage Profiles


View moreMore videos of Stage Profiles
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos