Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Massive high-speed crash leaves riders strewn across the road at La Vuelta

Massive high-speed crash leaves riders strewn across the road at La Vuelta
2,523 views | 01:21
Eurosport

23 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the moment that saw numerous riders wiped out in the final kms of Stage 14 of La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos