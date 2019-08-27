VIDEO - Nicolas Roche - Irish Vuelta is getting Irish weather unfortunately, we'll have to adapt
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights: 'Anarchy' in the peloton before Bennett storms to Stage 3 win2,631 views • 18 hours ago
'Nobody can beat him!' - Watch the finish as Sam Bennett sprints to Stage 3 triumph897 views • 19 hours ago
Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins235 views • 19 hours ago
Onboard: Riders argue after near collision, then make friends again265 views • 2 hours ago
Wiggins: Quintana poised for surprise Vuelta win302 views • 24 hours ago
'I can't tell you how relieved I am with that' - Bennett bounces back to take Stage 389 views • 17 hours ago
#TheBreakaway: Underrated but brilliant Bennett filling void in cycling306 views • 17 hours ago
Wiggins: Froome rightful and deserved Vuelta 2011 champion198 views • 24 hours ago
'Bennett just didn't have it in his legs' - Wiggins150 views • 21 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar ahead of Barca?
Highlights: 'Anarchy' in the peloton before Bennett storms to Stage 3 win
'Nobody can beat him!' - Watch the finish as Sam Bennett sprints to Stage 3 triumph
Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins
Onboard: Riders argue after near collision, then make friends again
Wiggins: Quintana poised for surprise Vuelta win