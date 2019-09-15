VIDEO - Podium ceremony after Vuelta a Espana
Cycling
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win1,205 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid1,011 views • 2 hours ago
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights167 views • 2 hours ago
Knox: I just burst into tears, I'd given everything118 views • 2 hours ago
'A great feeling' - Roglic basks in Vuelta victory in Madrid103 views • 2 hours ago
Jakobsen: My team delivered me perfectly for sprint win8 views • 1 hour ago
'He's an absolute gentleman of the sport' - Wiggins lauds Roglic804 views • 7 hours ago
Jakobsen wins thrilling sprint finish in Madrid to end Vuelta368 views • 3 hours ago
'Yes' - Ezquerra proposes during final Stage of Vuelta2,973 views • 5 hours ago
