Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Remarkable scenes on brutal Stage 2 - on-board footage

Remarkable scenes on brutal Stage 2 - on-board footage
158 views | 14:16
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

We look at some of the best on-board footage from a very tough Stage 2 of La Vuelta 2019 with some brutal challenges for the riders. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos