Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - 'Sam Bennett just didn't have it in his legs' - Bradley Wiggins

'Bennett just didn't have it in his legs' - Wiggins
17 views | 00:56
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Bradley Wiggins gives his verdict on Sam Bennett's performance on Stage 2, and looks ahead to his chances on Stage 3. Watch the 2019 Vuelta a Espana LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos