Ineos' Portal talks to Eurosport about Stage 5 tactics and the team's race strategy

VIDEO - Team Ineos' Nicolas Portal talks to Eurosport about Stage 5 tactics and the team's race strategy
See moreSee less
Cycling
‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish2,063 views • 21 hours ago
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double504 views • 16 hours ago
James Knox on Stage 5 finish - 'It's a new road so we can't even Google streetview it!'87 views • 41 minutes ago
Ineos' Portal talks to Eurosport about Stage 5 tactics and the team's race strategy17 views • 28 minutes ago
Esteban Chaves coy over Mitchelton-Scott's race plan for the Vuelta mountains15 views • 26 minutes ago
Hugh Carthy talks summit finishes and EF's race tactics20 views • 36 minutes ago
Roglic - Losing Kruijswijk is a big loss to our team45 views • 54 minutes ago
Wiggins: Evenepoel can be Belgium's next Grand Tour winner122 views • 20 hours ago
Eurosport exclusive - Kruijswijk explains why he abandoned La Vuelta204 views • 22 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
PSG plot their Neymar replacements - Euro Papers
‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double
James Knox on Stage 5 finish - 'It's a new road so we can't even Google streetview it!'
Esteban Chaves coy over Mitchelton-Scott's race plan for the Vuelta mountains
Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar ahead of Barca?